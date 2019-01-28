State program could help suspended drivers regain licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohioans who had their driver's license suspended for certain violations may be able to have their license reinstatement fee waived or reduced under a new program going into effect this week.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative goes into effect Thursday. It allows drivers six months to apply for a fee reduction or a waiver. Drivers can apply from Thursday through July 31, 2019.
The bureau will determine eligibility based on qualifying offenses.
Offenders must have completed all court-ordered sanctions other than paying the reinstatement fees and at least 18 months must have passed since any court-ordered suspension ended. The offense cannot have involved drugs, alcohol or a deadly weapon.
Bureau spokeswoman Lindsey Bohrer says about 410,000 Ohioans are eligible for the program.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
- Updated Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets are designed to reduce impacts to the head.Read More »
-
Police, medics on scene of reported shooting in Riverside
Dispatch says it happened in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.Read More »
-
Vehicular homicide trial begins in deadly Xenia crash
65-year-old Kathy Smith is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.Read More »
-
Appeal delays lawsuit trial in Beavercreek Walmart shooting
Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the store in August of 2014 while he was holding an air rifle. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court.Read More »
-
Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials
The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, there is still growing tension on campus.Read More »