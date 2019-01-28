State program could help suspended drivers regain licenses

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohioans who had their driver's license suspended for certain violations may be able to have their license reinstatement fee waived or reduced under a new program going into effect this week.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative goes into effect Thursday. It allows drivers six months to apply for a fee reduction or a waiver. Drivers can apply from Thursday through July 31, 2019.

The bureau will determine eligibility based on qualifying offenses.

Offenders must have completed all court-ordered sanctions other than paying the reinstatement fees and at least 18 months must have passed since any court-ordered suspension ended. The offense cannot have involved drugs, alcohol or a deadly weapon.

Bureau spokeswoman Lindsey Bohrer says about 410,000 Ohioans are eligible for the program.