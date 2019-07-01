State officials to announce repeal of eyeglasses tax

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The repeal of taxes on prescription eyeglasses, frames, and contact lenses in Ohio will be announced Monday.
House Bill 116 will save taxpayers an estimated $29 million a year, according to state officials.
The sales tax exemption does not, however, extend to the purchase of non-prescription “readers” that can be purchased at drug stores. It also does not apply to over-the-counter magnifying glasses and low-vision aids.
Only 13 other states enforce a tax on eyewear.
The repeal will be announced by The Ohio Optometric Association and State Rep. Niraj Antani in a press conference on Monday.
