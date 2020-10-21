State officials remind Ohio drivers about peak deer-related accidents in fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and AAA are reminding motorists across the state of the increase in deer-related accidents this time of year.

Statistics from 2019 gathered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 19,375 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those crashes, four resulted in the death of a motorist and 966 people were injured.

Authorities also found that 46% of those crashes happened in October, November and December.

“Always avoid distractions and keep your full focus on the roadway,” said Colonel Richard Fambro of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If you see a deer slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place if you are able, turn on your hazard lights, and report the crash.”