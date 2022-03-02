COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The planned Intel manufacturing plant in New Albany got some mention from President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

While discussing the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, Biden mentioned how the country needs to compete with China and other countries.

“If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll find a thousand empty acres of land,” the president said. “It won’t look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you’ll see a field of dreams, the ground on which America’s future will be built.”

Intel announced in January that it was building a $20 billion semiconductor computer chip factory in New Albany, making it the largest private investment in Ohio history.

The new plant is expected to create 3,000 high-paying jobs, 7,000 construction jobs, and potentially 10,000 long-term jobs.

Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, was one of the guests at the address, with Biden recognizing him in the gallery.

“Pat came to see me and he told me they were ready to increase their investment from $20 billion to $100 billion,” Biden said. “That would be the biggest investment in manufacturing in American history and all they’re waiting for is for you to pass this bill.”

Biden then pushed Congress to pass the bill.

“Let’s not wait any longer,” he said. “Send it to my desk, I’ll sign it and we’ll really take off in a big way.”

This was the second time since the announcement that Biden discussed the Intel plant in public comments. Days after the January announcement, Biden said the new plant would go a long way to address the growing need for semiconductor chips for smartphones, cars, appliances, medical equipment, and more.

“Today, we barely produce 10% of the computer chips despite being the leader in chip design and research and we don’t have the ability to make the most advanced chips right now,” Biden said.