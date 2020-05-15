Breaking News
State of Ohio releases guidance for baseball, softball

Ohio

Among the requirements, players must wear face coverings when not participating in the game

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: manusapon kasosod via Getty Images

(WKBN) – The state of Ohio released guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 as softball and baseball begin this summer.

Governor Mike DeWine’s guidance lists mandatory requirements, as well as recommended best practices.

The state is listing six-foot separations as mandatory requirements, except in the field of play.

Face coverings must be worn when not actively participating in the game.

There is to be no spitting or eating seeds, gum or other similar products, and shared water coolers are prohibited.

Before competitive tournaments, event owners must alert the local health department of the event.

The guidance also breaks down what to do if a participant tests positive for COVID-19.

It is recommended that umpires calling balls and strikes should allow adequate distance behind the catcher, while still able to perform their duty.

You can read all of the requirements below:

State of Ohio’s guidance for baseball and softballDownload
