State, local politicians react to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) — State and local politicians from across the spectrum took to social media to give condolences and share their thoughts on the life of Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. of complications from cancer. She was 87.

State and local officials had this to say of Ginsburg’s legacy:

WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS