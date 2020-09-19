State, local politicians react to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WDTN) — State and local politicians from across the spectrum took to social media to give condolences and share their thoughts on the life of Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. of complications from cancer. She was 87.

State and local officials had this to say of Ginsburg’s legacy:

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



I pray that the same force of principles to which Justice Ginsburg held herself will help guide the leaders of this country. pic.twitter.com/zmsxKV3Fse — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 19, 2020

As a Member of Congress, I was able to meet Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg several times. She was a warm and kind spirit who had a deep interest in people and love for this country. Her legacy on this Court will be long remembered. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) September 19, 2020

America lost a fighter for equality and justice, a pioneer for women’s rights and a staunch defender of our democracy. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is truly irreplaceable, but her legacy will live forever in the remarkable progress our country has achieved under her tenure. — Senator Kenny Yuko (@KennyYuko) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsberg represented the best of America. As an advocate and Justice, she is irreplaceable. Rest In Power. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) September 18, 2020

