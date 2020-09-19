(WDTN) — State and local politicians from across the spectrum took to social media to give condolences and share their thoughts on the life of Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. of complications from cancer. She was 87.
State and local officials had this to say of Ginsburg’s legacy:
WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- State, local politicians react to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- 16-year-old shot in back at Wilkinson Plaza
- First Black Voter Day encourages voter registration, election participation in Black community
- Haunted house still moving forward after ODH announces Halloween guidelines
- McConnell says he plans to push forward with Trump Supreme Court nominee