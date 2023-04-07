DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State ID cards are now free for eligible Ohioans.

House Bill 458 changes several things about elections and how people can vote in the state of Ohio. The most notable change is the requirement to show a photo ID to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Charles Norman is the Ohio Registrar of Motor Vehicles. He said this bill also makes state IDs free.

“That includes an initial issuance of your first ID, it includes renewals, it includes duplicates or replacements in case you’ve lost or mutilated, or your card was stolen. So all those folks who fall into those categories get their IDs for free,” Norman said.

State IDs are still an acceptable form of identification to cast a ballot under this new law.

State IDs were $10 for a four-year ID, and $19 for an eight-year ID. Those fees are now completely waived. Norman said that is the only difference in the process of getting an ID card.

“The good thing is the BMV and the requirements, and the process for getting IDs, nothing’s changed. It’s the same today as it was yesterday,” Norman said.

To obtain a state ID, you will need proof of your legal name, date of birth, legal presence in the U.S., social security number, and Ohio residence.

“We really advise people who are coming in for the first time to get an ID, go to our website first. That’s bmv.ohio.gov. And we’ve got an interactive document checklist there that you can go down, make sure you have everything you need before you come in.,” Norman said.

To learn more about Ohio ID requirements, click here. To learn more about changes to election law, click here.