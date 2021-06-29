State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, discusses the Senate passage of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion state budget, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Differences in how to pay for K-12 education are expected to dominate the next stage of deliberations, with the House and Senate taking different approaches to a long-term school funding solution. The two chambers must reconcile two versions of the budget by month’s end. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers working out final details of Ohio’s upcoming $75 billion state budget have restored a bipartisan plan to overhaul how schools are funded.

The joint House-Senate conference committee also restored funding for broadband access, putting the amount at $250 million over two years.

The committee voted on the changes Monday ahead of consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as Monday night. The Republican-controlled House had included the Fair School Funding Plan in its budget plan but the Senate rejected it.

The new budget restores the House version but keeps a Senate plan to directly fund charter schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

29 plaintiffs file new lawsuit against Ohio State University over Strauss abuse

Dianne Feinstein's Tahoe estate listed for $41M

Prosecution speaks in Richard Morris sentencing

Richard Morris and defense attorney speak to the court

Biden remarks on Infrastructure

WATCH: Elephant calf makes debut at Columbus Zoo

More News