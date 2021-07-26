State aid approved for 6 projects set to create 591 new jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the state has approved assistance for six new projects set to create 591 new jobs and retain 432 across Ohio.

Two of the projects are south of the Miami Valley in Butler County and one is in Montgomery County. Collectively, all six projects are expected to create $38 million in new payroll and spur more than $30 million in investments across Ohio.

Century Mold Company Inc. plans to create 70 full-time positions and add $3.7 million to payroll, as well as retain $2.8 million in existing payroll. This is due to the company announcing an expansion project in Monroe. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) approved a 1.373 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

The Hilsinger Company Parent LLC expects to create 200 full-time positions, and add $6.4 million to payroll after announcing a new project in Fairfield. The TCA approved a 1.186 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Lastly, Barbaricum LLC will create around 80 full-time positions, which should generate $7.2 million to payroll as a result of a new project in Dayton. The TCA approved a 1.822 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.