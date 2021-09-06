Stark County Police searching for missing 68-year-old man

NAVARRE, Ohio (WDTN) – Stark County Police are asking for the public’s health in locating a 68-year-old man who went missing on September 5.

A report says James Kaiser walked away from his Stark County home on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Kaiser is reported to suffer from Dementia as well as other health problems. Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.



Anyone who has information concerning Kaiser’s location should call 1-866-693-9179 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency. Anyone who sees Kaiser should call 911 immediately, the report said.