ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.

Local authorities served a search and seizure warrant around 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Humane Society, that is when horses were found living in filthy conditions. Some stalls were full of several feet of manure, which left horses and goats with no choice but to stand on top of the waste.

Veterinarians said the horses and goats desperately needed care for their overgrown and damaged hooves, according to the Humane Society.

“It’s like walking into an abandoned, forgotten barn, but there are beautiful living beings trapped here. Looking at the accumulation of waste, you can only imagine how long these animals have been suffering in these conditions,” said Mark Finneran, Ohio director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and everyone involved in intervening so these animals never have to live this way again.”

The Humane Society of Ashland County, Days End Farm Horse Rescue and Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary also helped with the rescue.

The rescued animals are being taken to a safe location where they will get desperately needed care and veterinary attention.