Springfield Township Police are looking for missing man with dementia

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing person alert was issued for all of Ohio after a Springfield Township man drove away from his home and failed to come back.

James M. Jones, 75, has dementia and law enforcement is concerned about his safety. He left his home in a 2017 Lincoln MKX with Ohio plates.

Springfield Township Police describe Jones as African American, around 5’8″ and weighing 190 lbs. He has gray hair, brown eyes and he typically wears glasses.

Authorities ask that anyone who spots him call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating department.

