Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This holiday season, consumers may be spending more for presents to go under the Christmas tree this year, as Dayton retailers will be bringing in billions of dollars.

Across the state of Ohio, a forecast of consumers spending a projected $31.3 billion in retail stores, which is a 3.4 percent increase, compared to spending in 2021.

The three major metro area “C” cities in Ohio, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, are expected to take in 54% of the spending this holiday season. Butler and Warren counties are in the Cincinnati area and will see some of the impact.

The Dayton metro area will see a statewide retail spending of 7 percent. The Dayton metro region is classified as Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

TrueTrae.com Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge says, “I do expect to see discounts deeper than usual in categories like casual apparel, TVs, furniture, home décor and so in addition to those exciting cyber weekend sales that we’ll see, we’ll also see kind of extra discounts as retailers look to clear all of those overstocks.”

Many clothing retailers have additional discounts because of excess merchandise, following the supply chain lockups in 2021.