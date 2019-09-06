Speedway hiring 350 people in Ohio

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Convenience store chain Speedway is looking to hire 350 people to work for the company in Ohio, it announced Friday.
“For every top performing team member promoted at Speedway, an opening is created,” Phil Hall, senior vice president, Human Resources and Training, said. “Top Ohio talent is helping drive Speedway’s continued growth. These are not seasonal or temporary positions. These are true career opportunities for those willing to work hard, learn the business and grow their career with one of the top retailers in the nation.”
Open interviews will be taking place at all Ohio Speedway locations on Sept. 11 from 10 am to 3 pm. Both part and full-time jobs are available at an entry-level associate role and assistant manager role.
