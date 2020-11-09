Southwest Ohio sees double the COVID-19 hospitalizations since previous peak in July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing over Zoom Monday featuring prominent members of the Ohio Hospital Association. At the beginning of the pandemic officials broke the state into “hospital preparedness regions” to better coordinate — now they’re creating region specific “healthcare zones.”

Southwest Ohio, which is composed of Dayton and Cincinnati, make up “ZONE 3” and are led by Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and CEO of UC Health.

“We’ve had an unprecedented increase in Hospital cases since the beginning of October. We have over 670 patients today, our previous peak was 300 patients in July. This is a whole magnitude higher,” said Lofgren.

Lofgren said that in Cincinnati, if this current trend continues, they estimate the region will see almost 690 hospitalizations and 170 people in the ICU. This would take up roughly 30% of hospital capacity in the Cincinnati-area, just from COVID-19 alone.

“If we do again what we did in the early part of fall – adhering to basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, and not expanding your personal bubble – we can bring the spread of the virus under control,” said Lofgren.