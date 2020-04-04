Some state agencies seeing rise in domestic abuse calls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – Some agencies across the state are seeing a rise in domestic abuse because of the pandemic. They say the virus has added stress, while dwindling income and food are causing increased tension at home without the support of community safety nets like churches, work, and school.

“There is a greater degree of fear and anxiety. People are really scared right now and there is escalating abuse,” said Melissa Graves, CEO of the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center. “We all need to be checking in on each other right now and taking care of each other.

If you know someone dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the Dayton YWCA at 937-222-SAFE or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.