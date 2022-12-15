Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Government officials are warning residents after reports of SNAP skimming across Ohio.

According to the Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services, criminals are placing devices over card readers to steal information from payment cards like SNAP.

Incidents in Cuyahoga County are being investigated, but how do you protect yourself from scammers?

First, county officials recommend that you change your personal identification number (PIN) for your EBT or cash cards.

For SNAP, change your PIN here or by calling 1-866-386-3071. For cash cards, change your PIN here or by calling 1-866-320-8822.

For extra safety, Health and Human Services recommends changing your PIN monthly before benefit deposits. You can also change it after online purchases.

Officials urge residents to look at card readers closely before using them. Look out for readers that stick out or don’t look secure.

You should also cover the keypad with your hand when using your card.

Anyone who thinks their benefits were stolen should change their PIN immediately and ask for a new card by calling the phone numbers above. You should also file a report with local law enforcement and contact your county department of job and family services.

For Cuyahoga County, the fraud hotline is 216-987- 6950.