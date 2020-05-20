SNAP online purchasing coming to Ohio

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced that households in 13 new states, including Ohio, will soon be able to purchase food online with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that once operational, online purchasing will be available in 36 states and the District of Columbia, home to more than 90% of SNAP participants. 

In addition, Perdue also announced an expansion of independently owned and operated retail stores beyond those included in the original pilot. Soon more SNAP authorized retailers, under multiple store banners, will be accepting SNAP benefits online. 

