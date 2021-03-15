SNAP benefits temporarily expanded for college students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) wants to remind college students that new federal laws have expanded their access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the pandemic.

ODJFS officials said that temporary exemptions added to the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act apply to students eligible to participate in a state or federally financed work study program or students whose families cannot contribute any money toward their costs of attending college.

Students who qualify under one of the exemptions must still meet all other SNAP eligibility criteria before they can be approved.

“The pandemic has impacted food security for far too many Ohioans,” said ODJFS Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “We want to ensure that Ohio college students know about this temporary change because it could help them put food on the table.”

The federal government also temporarily increased the amount of the SNAP benefit to a maximum of $234 per month for one adult.

Ohioans can apply for SNAP here.