Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Cincinnati
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Cincinnati

Ohio

Photo: Cincinnati Fire & EMS

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say a small plane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati, but no one aboard the aircraft was injured.

The plane came down around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. Police quickly shut down that stretch of the roadway, causing travel delays in the area.

Officials told WLWT that the pilot, who has not been identified, was having engine issues. The pilot was able to radio officials letting them know he was going down prior to the crash.

The pilot was able to land on the highway, and slow down the aircraft before it slammed into a concrete barrier. The pilot was uninjured, and remains on scene.

“We’re very grateful that he is OK, that no one else was injured,” Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department said.

“I think we’re very lucky, because due to the stay-at-home order, traffic was very light on the highway,” Saunders said. “Damage is very minimal to what it could have been.”

The plane’s origin and destination is currently unknown.

Police are diverting all traffic to Ronald Reagan Highway.

Authorities said the highway will likely be closed for several hours, and a flat-bed truck is being called in to remove the plane from the highway.

