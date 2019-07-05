SkyStar Wheel staying as part of Cincinnati skyline

CINCINNATI (AP) — What was planned to be a temporary attraction appears to have found a home along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati.

SkyStar Wheel announced on Twitter Monday that the 150-foot-tall observation wheel will stay in Queen City for the long run. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hamilton County officials have been working with operators to keep it in the city well into the future. An earlier extension kept it in Cincinnati into June.

Hamilton County administrator Jeff Aluotto says business operators and residents are excited to see it stay on the riverside skyline.

WCPO-TV reported in December that an estimated 100,000 people had already ridden the attraction since its August 2018 opening.

