Breaking News
OSHP motor carrier enforcement inspector killed in crash on I-75 near Troy identified

SkyStar Wheel offers free rides to children for rest of year

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
SkyStar Wheel

SkyStar Wheel staying as part of Cincinnati skyline (WDTN Photo/Clayton Castle)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s 150-foot-high SkyStar Wheel is offering free rides to children for the rest of the year.

WLWT-TV reports children 12 and under will be able to ride the wheel for free with one adult paid admission per gondola. Up to five children can ride one gondola at a time. The wheel has 36 heated gondolas that can each accommodate six people at a time.

In September, the Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously voted for the current portable wheel to be replaced with a 200-foot-high permanent structure.

The permanent wheel will be in the same location on East Freedom Way at The Banks.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS