Skylar Richardson trial to move forward, appeal to Ohio Supreme Court denied

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial for a teen accused of killing her newborn baby is expected to go forward as Skylar Richardson’s appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court is denied once again.

The defense filed a motion asking the state Supreme Court to step in and stop her doctor’s testimony from being used.

Defense for Richardson originally argued that doctors should not be allowed to testify, citing physician-patient privilege.

The appeals court, however, ruled that public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighs doctor-patient confidentiality in this particular case.

The Supreme Court refused to intervene, and a new motion was filed on February 8 asking the court to reconsider. Again, they refused.

Her trial will now move forward, though an exact date has not yet been set.

