WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Skylar Richardson, a young woman convicted by a jury of abusing the corpse of her baby in 2017, is requesting to have the felony conviction sealed.

WLWT reported that in a motion filed with the Warren County courts, an attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old, requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.

In Ohio, adult convictions generally cannot be “expunged” or completely erased from record. Instead of expungement, Ohio uses a court process called “sealing a criminal record.”

If your record is sealed, you do not have to disclose your conviction, arrest, or any charge against you when you apply for most jobs. Under Ohio law, once the record is sealed, it is as if the offense never occurred, according to the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.

A judge terminated the probation of Brooke Skylar Richardson in November 2020, 14 months after she was sentenced on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Richardson was sentenced to three years of community control in 2019. She was also sentenced to seven days in county jail but was credited for time served.

Judge Donald Oda, who presided over the trial, ruled that due to Richardson’s charge being a low-level felony, her having no prior criminal history and being employed and going to school, there was no reason to invest time and resources in the probation department in supervising her.

Richardson was 18 years old at the time she secretly gave birth to a baby girl at her Carlisle home in May 2017, then buried the remains.

She initially faced additional charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, but a jury acquitted her of those charges at her trial.