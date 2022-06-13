COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Calling all skilled trade workers! The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair for a variety of skilled trades.

This event will open on Wednesday, June 22, running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. However, pre-registration opens on Monday, June 13.

“We often hear from employers that they need skilled workers, and this job fair will be an excellent way for them to find great candidates,” Damschroder said. “Skilled trades are an excellent career path. Individuals can make good money, earn while they learn, and easily find a job.”

According to a release by the ODJFS, over 50 employers are already registered to meet applicants such as welders, mechanics, carpenters, electricians, tool and die makers, plumbers, insulators and programmers, among others.

While you are not required to preregister, it is recommended as it allows applicants to upload their resumes in advance, specify what industry they are interested in, and potentially be contacted by employers looking to schedule an interview, the release said. Both audio and video interviews are available.

To pre-register for this statewide job fair, click here.