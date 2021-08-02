Six-week-old elephant sounding his horn at Columbus Zoo

Ohio

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The elephant calf born six weeks ago at the Columbus Zoo sounds like he has something to say, based on a video posted by the zoo this weekend.

Born June 16, the male calf accompanied his mom Phoebe into their holding area, and in the video, can be heard bellowing.

Phoebe and the calf, whose name has not yet been announced, can be seen at the zoo daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The calf made his public debut at just two weeks old, at which time zoo officials said he was already “rather vocal, sometimes emitting a low grumble.” He weighed 260 pounds at the time he was born.

