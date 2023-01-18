COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner.

According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the hand.

Reed was shot on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Wedgewood Village Apartments.

A suspect in the case, Krieg Butler, 36, was arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 13.

On Oct. 20, a felony charge of murder against Butler was dismissed in Franklin County Municipal Court, which, at the time, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said was “standard practice.” A statement from the prosecutor’s office earlier this month said the case remains “under review for potential presentation to the Grand Jury as evidence is gathered and reviewed.”

As of Tuesday, online court records don’t show criminal charges filed against Butler.

During his arraignment in October, Butler claimed the shooting was in self-defense. According to arrest reports, witnesses said they saw Butler get out of his truck before the shooting, then get back in and drive away. What led to the shooting in the first place has not been released by law enforcement officials.

A statement released by Columbus police earlier this month said Reed’s shooting was still under investigation.