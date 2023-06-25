DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.

Sunday around 4:22 a.m., law enforcement was called to Bethel-New Richmond Road near Regatta Drive in New Richmond, Clermont County.

A preliminary investigation conducted showed 20-year-old Jacob Crawford, the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, was headed westbound on Bethel-New Richmond Road. It is believed by OSP that the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went off the side of the roadway. OSP says Crawford continued off the side of the road and struck two wooden crosses, a ditch and a house before stopping on the vehicle’s left side.

Crawford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Hyundai was taken from the scene to UC Medical Center. According to the release, the passenger is in critical condition.