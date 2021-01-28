Sinclair College Graduates on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College’s Respiratory Care Program has sent many of their graduates from the classroom to the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Dayton.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a respiratory therapist. I really enjoy doing the job, even despite all the pandemic and stress, but we’re going to get through it,” said Jason Turner, a critical care manager at Miami Valley Hospital.

Turner graduated from Sinclair in 2005, but says this year has been a learning experience.

“Throughout the holidays and fall into winter it was extremely challenging as the volume was increasing along with the other care we’ve provided along with traumatic injuries and illnesses non related to COVID,” said Turner.

Respiratory therapists have been a necessity for many people fighting the virus this past year, with Johns Hopkins finding information that COVID-19 can cause pneumonia and worsen a patients lungs.

In the last five years, Sinclair has turned 110 of their students into respiratory therapists. The college’s respiratory care associate degree can be completed in 6 semesters through full-time schooling. For students who successfully finish the program, they earn their Associate of Applied Science Degree.

While earning their degrees, the college gives students opportunities to work in the field as student therapists.

“They have done a great job stepping up to the plate, making sure patient care and safety comes first,” said Sinclair Community College Respiratory Care Department Chair Sanja Keller.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the hiring of respiratory therapists is projected to spike 19% from in the next 8 years. Currently, respiratory therapist make roughly $61,000 annually.

Turner says he’s excited to see a new generation of respiratory therapists enter the field.

“We’re gonna be here for any new therapists and graduate. We work well as a team, and we’re gonna be here for every one of them,” said Turner.