COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration deadlines are coming up for the Vax-to-School chance to win a scholarship up to the grand prize of $100,000.

Ohioans ages 5 to 25 or their parents and guardians can enter after receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a release said. The first registration deadline is Sunday, November 21 for the first drawing.

On Sunday, November 28, registration closes at 11:59 pm for the second drawing, and then registration closes for the grand prize drawing at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, December 1,

To schedule a vaccination appointment, click here. To register for the Vax-to-School program, click here.