Sign goes up at former GM Lordstown plant, now site of electric-vehicle production

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over a year since General Motors announced it would stop production at its Lordstown plant, a new sign is taking the place where the GM Lordstown complex sign once stood.
Over a month ago, General Motors decided to sell the plant to an electric truck company.
The new company taking over operations there is Lordstown Motors Corp.
Last month, CEO Steve Burns stopped in the area to talk about his plans for the company.
He talked about his goal to make Lordstown the hub of electric-vehicle production.
