Shots fired during bank robbery near Youngstown

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There was an attempted bank robbery in Liberty, near Youngstown, in which shots were fired, Police Chief Toby Meloro confirms.

Investigators are now searching Belmont Park Cemetery for a weapon.

Detectives say a suspect walked into Home Savings on Belmont Avenue.

A police officer working a side job at the bank, who was in uniform, reported observing a firearm in the suspect’s hand.

At some point, shots were fired.

The suspect was injured and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Further details, including the suspect’s identify, haven’t been released yet.

