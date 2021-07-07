WATCH LIVE: Shooting investigations for Bryant & Teague sent to Franklin County Prosecutor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two fatal shootings involving Columbus Police officers have been referred to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney in what is considered a next step in the cases of Ma’Khia Bryant and Andrew Teague.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference. In a statement, Yost said that BCI is notifying the public of the advancement in the cases in order to be as transparent as possible.

The fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, by CPD Officer Nicholas Reardon in April was recorded on Reardon’s body camera. He was one of the officers who responded to the call of an altercation on Legion Lane in Columbus. CPD said a girl with a knife attempted to stab two people. Reardon fired his weapon four times, hitting Bryant. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Andrew Teague, 43, was shot and killed after a pursuit and wrong-way crash on I-270 in March. CPD said Teague was wanted on a felonious assault warrant from an incident that happed February 2, 2021. When Teague’s vehicle was hit by two oncoming vehicles and came to a stop, police say Teague got out of his vehicle and was confronted by CPD and Franklin County deputies. Officer John Kifer, a 31-year veteran, and Deputy Michael Severance, a 48-year old veteran, were identified as the officers involved.

BCI led the investigations into both cases. Now the Franklin County Prosecutor and possibly a grand jury will decide whether any of the officers will be charged.