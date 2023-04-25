COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 71 South reopened Tuesday evening following a near three-hour closure at Fifth Avenue — by downtown Columbus — after one driver shot at another, according to local emergency dispatchers and the Columbus Division of Police.

Medics transported one person to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting and just before 3 p.m., which occurred on the highway near Spring Street, a dispatcher said.

That stretch of highway from Interstate 670 westbound and eastbound onto I-71 South closed to traffic for three hours, until about 5:50 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Columbus police investigated the scene of the shooting and cleared it around 4:50 p.m. They did not have any information on a suspect as of Tuesday evening.