Video above: Kettering police optimistic about USPS security changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has introduced legislation that would help protect Ohioans’ mail from theft, a major concern these days with holiday packages en route.

The Postal Police Reform Act would “help address the steep increase in armed robberies against postal workers, who are targeted for their ‘arrow’ master keys,” said a release from Brown’s office.

According to the release, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reportedly issued a directive restricting Postal Police Officers to physical USPS properties in 2020.

The proposed legislation would reportedly clarify that Postal Police Officers may be assigned to duties outside of physical Post Office locations. That way, they could protect the mail, Postal Service property, people on Postal Service property and on-duty Postal Service employees.

“Too many Ohioans have had their mail stolen and too many postal workers face threats on the job. Postal robberies and mail theft are federal crimes, and the responsibility to protect postal workers and their mail should not be pushed onto overwhelmed local law enforcement personnel across Ohio,” said Brown.

For more information about the Postal Police Reform Act, click here.