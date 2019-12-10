Sheriff’s Office searches for owner after emaciated dog found in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement in Butler County is searching for the owner of a dog who had to be euthanized after being found severely neglected.

On December 9, dog wardens with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Millikin Woods Park to pick up a female Pit Bull/Boxer.

The canine was severely emaciated with an abscess on her tail, and had to be euthanized due to the severity of her condition and level of suffering.

“This is one of the most severe canine cases of neglect that we have seen in this county and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will continue the fight against such neglect and seek justice for this beautiful animal,” said Butler County Sheriff Jones.

A microchip was found on the canine and dog wardens are now waiting to hear back from the veterinarian for any possible leads.

Anyone who recognizes the dog and can help identify the owner is asked to call Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy at 513-887-7297.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.