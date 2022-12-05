Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old in Canton Township.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East.

According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, deputies found the 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Aultman Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the woman was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son.

“This is an example as to why it is critical that firearms are properly stored inside the home,” said Sheriff George Maier. “This incident very easily could have been tragic. Thankfully no lives were lost, this time.”

The sheriff’s office continues investigating this case. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.