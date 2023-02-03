DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.

The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio.

To celebrate, the first 200 guests will receive a limited edition gift following a ribbon-cutting pre-opening. In addition, Shake Shack is donating $1 to the Dublin Food Pantry for every sandwich sold on opening day.

Shack is offering customers both indoor and outdoor dining options, including an outdoor patio. Guests can place orders to-go or preorder for pickup or delivery through the Shack app and online.

Dublin’s menu features Shake Shack staples, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and

hand-spun shakes. The menu will also feature seasonal shakes, like the Tiramisu Shake and Dreamsicle Shake.

Shake Shack said the Dublin team is hiring positions for all levels. Learn more and apply here.