DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All 88 county sheriffs in Ohio have been provided new cameras to improve the routine registration process of convicted sexual offenders.

Sheriff’s offices that requested new computers also will be receiving new machines to process registrations of sex offenders. The hardware is backed by software improvements and customization capabilities made to the Sex Offender Registry Notification system, according to a release from Attorney General Dave Yost.

In total, $384,283 in upgrades have been made to the registration system. The money came from a grant provided by the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, the release states.

Convicted sex offenders are required to register their home, school and work addresses, report changes in addresses, and periodically verify addresses with the sheriff in their county.

To search for sex offenders in your area, or by name, visit the attorney general’s website.