COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits.

Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf of patients and their family members.

“The lawsuits asserted that Husel negligently ordered excessive and unjustified dosages

of the pain medication Fentanyl and other drugs, which were given to patients in the

intensive care unit of Mount Carmel West over a four-year period of time,” the firm said in a release.

In addition, the firm said the suits outlined Mount Carmel’s failure to prevent Husel’s behavior.

Husel was acquitted on murder charges earlier this year, tied to the overdose deaths of 14 patients to whom Husel said he was providing “comfort care.” Husel surrendered his license to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in May. State Medical Board of Ohio records showed that the agency then permanently revoked his license.