Serial killer's confession resolves 1981 slaying case
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say the confession of a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women has resolved a decades-old Ohio case as they seek help in identifying a second victim.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turs) said Friday that Samuel Little has been indicted for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart. She was last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.
The 79-year-old Little is also charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.
Little told authorities he killed five women in Ohio and more than 90 across the nation. He was indicted last week in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women.
Authorities are trying to identify a third Cleveland-area victim.
