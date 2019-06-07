Serial killer's confession resolves 1981 slaying case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. Little, who has confessed to killing more than 90 women across the U.S. has been indicted in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women decades ago. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley on Friday, May 31, 2019 said 78-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. Little, who has confessed to killing more than 90 women across the U.S. has been indicted in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women decades ago. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley on Friday, May 31, 2019 said 78-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say the confession of a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women has resolved a decades-old Ohio case as they seek help in identifying a second victim.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turs) said Friday that Samuel Little has been indicted for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart. She was last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

The 79-year-old Little is also charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.

Little told authorities he killed five women in Ohio and more than 90 across the nation. He was indicted last week in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women.

Authorities are trying to identify a third Cleveland-area victim.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.