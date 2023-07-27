DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is experiencing its first heatwave of the summer and one lawmaker is seeking federal action to protect outside workers.

In a letter sent to OSHA, Senator Sherrod Brown describes two instances in Texas where workers died from what appeared to be a heat-related illness. Brown wants to see a standard set that employers must implement to protect their employees.

According to the letter, standards should implement the following:

Adequate hydration

Rest breaks

Areas for rest breaks that offer shade for outdoor work, or air conditioning for indoor work

Medical services and training to recognize the signs of heat-related illness

A plan for acclimating to high-heat conditions

“All workers need a safe work environment. Ohioans shouldn’t have to risk their health in extreme heat to provide for their families,” said Brown. “OSHA must create national standards and protections to keep workers safe on the job, as the risks of heat stress increase.”

