COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Senate’s Select Committee on Rail Safety is holding a hearing today on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

The committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Senate Finance Hearing Room. If the Senate`s voting session runs past that time, the committee will convene immediately after the chamber adjourns.

Chaired by Senator Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) and Vice Chair Michael Rulli (R-Salem), the committee will take testimony and question state agency officials and experts working on the scene in East Palestine.

“The derailment devastated the people in my district,” Sen. Rulli said. “I’m grateful that my colleagues in the Senate want to find ways to help.”

Senate President Matt Huffman said the committee’s mission is to understand what happened and what the Ohio General Assembly can do to help East Palestine recover.

Also serving on the committee is Senate Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Dublin), Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction), Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), Sen. Al Landis (R-Dover), Sen. Louis W. Blessing, III (R-Colerain Township), Ranking Member Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Toledo).

WKBN will be in Columbus to cover the hearing live. Check back here for updates on this developing story.