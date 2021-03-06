Senate approves Portman amendment to unemployment benefits, later canceled

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaking during a news conference in Washington on Oct. 26, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool Photo via AP

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Senate approved an amendment to unemployment benefits Saturday authored by U.S. Senator Rob Portman that was later canceled.

According to a release, Portman’s amendment would extend unemployment insurance benefits at the current-law level of $300 per week through July 18.

Following the approval, the Senate later made a deal on unemployment benefits in the COVID-19 relief bill that would include $300 a week and expire on September 6.

Portman spoke on the Senate floor urging Senators to oppose the Democratic amendment that would extend benefits to September.

“Our amendment strikes the right balance,” said Portman. “It helps those who truly need it, promotes better stewardship of our taxpayer dollars, and it encourages those who can return to work to do so.”

Senators have been debating and voting on amendments to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill since Friday.