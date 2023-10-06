Related video above: Miami Valley shows support to UAW strikers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) — Senator JD Vance met with striking United Auto Workers in Toledo on Friday.

Sen. Vance visited the Toledo Assembly Complex on the morning of Oct. 6, where workers are taking part in the UAW strike happening across the country. Vance talked with workers and showed support for their cause.

“Great to visit the auto workers striking in Toledo this morning,” Vance said in a release. “They’re in high spirits and have a simple message: good wages for an honest day’s work. I’m proud to support them.”

UAW strikes are happening across Ohio, including Toledo and West Chester. The union is seeking better benefits and bigger raises from the big three auto manufacturers: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

Negotiations between the union and manufacturing companies are ongoing.