DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — During a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown repeated his argument for raising the 1099-K threshold to $5,000 or more to protect Ohio entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The threshold had been on the verge of being set at $600 for businesses who sell goods online, but the IRS announced last week that it would be delaying the implementation for another year.

“In an economy where corporations still refuse to pay workers what they’re worth, and hard work doesn’t pay off for too many Ohioans, it’s not a surprise that people try to find ways to earn a little extra income,” said Brown. “Small-time entrepreneurs on sites like eBay and Etsy shouldn’t have to wade through excessive tax paperwork requirements.

“For some, it’s their small business and their livelihood. For others, they’re trying to make a little extra money selling collectibles or crafts or other items online.”

This tax year, the threshold is moving to $5,000. Brown has introduced bipartisan legislation, the Red Tape Reduction Act, alongside U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), to permanently move the threshold to $10,000.