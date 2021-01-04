Sen. Rob Portman says he will not join efforts to challenge Electoral College results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s lone Republican senator said Monday that he will not join efforts in Congress to challenge the results of the Electoral College.

Sen. Rob Portman said in a statement, “I plan on honoring that oath by supporting the state certifications and the will of the people. I will vote to certify in accordance with my duty under the Constitution.”

A group of Republicans in Congress are expected to challenge the result of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, a date when Congress normally meets to approve the results from each state in the Electoral College ahead on the inauguration on Jan. 20. President Donald Trump, since losing to Democrat Joe Biden in November, has pushed several initiatives to challenge and overturn the result.

One of Trump’s supporters has been Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who has said that he will help in efforts to challenge Electoral College results in the House of Representatives.

Portman said he will not join the efforts, just as he did not in 2005, when Democrats challenged the results in Ohio after John Kerry lost to President George W. Bush, a Republican.

Here is Portman’s complete statement: