Sen. Portman visits manufacturing plant in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman will be in Dayton on Saturday, following an appearance Friday at a vegetation machinery plant in Lebanon.

He discussed getting Ohioans the skills and training they need to find in-demand jobs. Additionally, he talked about the economic benefits of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement passed by the Senate Thursday and the Phase One Trade Agreement with China signed by President Trump this week.

“It was kind of like the combination of the World Series and the Superbowl for trade this week because we were able to do things that a lot of people thought weren’t possible to open up new markets for our farmers and our workers in those three biggest markets,” he said.

Portman’s next roundtable will be at the National Aviation Heritage Area in Dayton starting at noon on Saturday.

