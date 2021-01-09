Sen. Portman calls Capitol officer who died from riot injuries a ‘true American hero’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman commented on the death of the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.
Portman said the following in a Twitter post Saturday:
Jane and I are heartbroken by the loss of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty this past Wednesday.
He died defending democracy and will be remembered as a true American hero.Sen. Rob Portman
The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured while responding to the riots on Wednesday. Sicknick later collapsed after returning to his division office. He was then taken to a local hospital where he died.
USCP said Sicknick’s death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and their federal partners.
