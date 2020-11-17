Sen. Portman announces enrollment in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during an interview in Lebanon, Ohio. In a surge of earlier-than-ever spending, outside groups are seeking to influence the U.S. Senate race between Portman and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. Strickland is among top targets of outside groups nationally. (AP […]

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman announced Tuesday that he has enrolled in the phase 3 trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, the vaccine is being developed by Janssen-Johnson & Johnson and managed by CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services at its research center in Cincinnati.

Portman said he hopes his decision will encourage others to participate in vaccine clinical trials.

“I look at it as a way I can play a small role in supporting our country’s health care response to this pandemic,” said Portman. “The more people Johnson & Johnson has in the trial, the sooner they can have the complete data they need to finalize this phase of the trial, and move on to the FDA approval process.”

